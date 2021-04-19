Monday, April 19, 2021

Day 16 - P (A to Z Challenge) and Day 19 - At an Unknown Station (Napowrimo)

Day 16 AtoZ Challenge

Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 16. All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.

P-AtoZChallenege-HuesnShades
#AtoZchallenge



Day 19 Napowrimo

At an Unknown Station


The old lady sat on the corner chair

In the waiting area of a secluded station

Legs folded back, holding a small clay urn

So close as if in warm embrace

The old man sat beside, torn and tattered

Cupping her shoulder bone

Looking intent at a distant sign

“I have been there,” it said

The lights faltering at the corner of ‘there’

The chill wind blew freezing the breath and the bone

The night sky folded the many moons

Mad and moulding

The old couple so still in darkness

Only the shadows of light and the furniture

Danced to some unrhythmic tune

The numbness around the old couple

Rippled and mutated into a cloud surrounding them

A stray dog deepened its look and froze

Beside the beggar counting the alms

The night siren blew, alarmed.



Napowrimo prompt:

Today, I’d like to challenge you to write a humorous rant. In this poem, you may excoriate to your heart’s content all the things that get on your nerves. Perhaps it’s people who tailgate when driving, or don’t put the caps back on pens after they use them. Or the raccoons who get into your garbage cans. For inspiration, perhaps you might look to this list of Shakespearean insults. Or, for all of you who grew up on cartoons from the 1980s, perhaps this compendium of Skeletor’s Best Insults might provide some insight.


This is a rant (not a funny one though), I guess, on the current situation with increasing number of Covid deaths and people losing their dear ones. Parents losing the children and children losing their parents are daily statistics that is terribly heart-wrenching. In those cases however, no one is allowed to go near the dead/'lost' member. A neighbour, an old aunty, lost her son to Covid last month and she lives alone back home next to my parents'. She received the news of the death and she hadn't seen her son for the past 3 years as he was working abroad. She told my mother the other day that she doesn't feel that her son has passed away and that he might still be working abroad. He may even turn up at her doorstep someday.

Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.


PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021





