Day 16 - P (A to Z Challenge) and Day 19 - At an Unknown Station (Napowrimo)

Day 16 AtoZ Challenge
Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 16. All my art works of AtoZ challenge have been done in acrylic inks and coffee wash.
|#AtoZchallenge
Day 19 Napowrimo
At an Unknown Station
The old lady sat on the corner chair
In the waiting area of a secluded station
Legs folded back, holding a small clay urn
So close as if in warm embrace
The old man sat beside, torn and tattered
Cupping her shoulder bone
Looking intent at a distant sign
“I have been there,” it said
The lights faltering at the corner of ‘there’
The chill wind blew freezing the breath and the
bone
The night sky folded the many moons
Mad and moulding
The old couple so still in darkness
Only the shadows of light and the furniture
Danced to some unrhythmic tune
The numbness around the old couple
Rippled and mutated into a cloud surrounding
them
A stray dog deepened its look and froze
Beside the beggar counting the alms
The night siren blew, alarmed.
Napowrimo prompt:
Today, I’d like to challenge you to write a humorous rant. In this poem, you may excoriate to your heart’s content all the things that get on your nerves. Perhaps it’s people who tailgate when driving, or don’t put the caps back on pens after they use them. Or the raccoons who get into your garbage cans. For inspiration, perhaps you might look to this list of Shakespearean insults. Or, for all of you who grew up on cartoons from the 1980s, perhaps this compendium of Skeletor’s Best Insults might provide some insight.
This is a rant (not a funny one though), I guess, on the current situation with increasing number of Covid deaths and people losing their dear ones. Parents losing the children and children losing their parents are daily statistics that is terribly heart-wrenching. In those cases however, no one is allowed to go near the dead/'lost' member. A neighbour, an old aunty, lost her son to Covid last month and she lives alone back home next to my parents'. She received the news of the death and she hadn't seen her son for the past 3 years as he was working abroad. She told my mother the other day that she doesn't feel that her son has passed away and that he might still be working abroad. He may even turn up at her doorstep someday.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021
