Day 10 - J (AtoZ Challenge) and Day 12 - A Happy Indolent Home (Napowrimo)

Day 10 AtoZ Challenge
Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 10.
|#AtoZchallenge
Day 12 Napowrimo
The afternoon whispered secrets
Through the dappled light
That danced across the cement floor
Cracked and in need of repair.
The cat lay languid beside me
With heavy eyes it peered
When I heaved a soft sigh.
I stroked its head sending it back to its nap,
The birds’ indolent, squirrel idle
It was as if the world was for once
A happy indolent home
Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.
PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021
3 comments:
The painting is uplifting!
Loved it Deepa, both words and colours
Loved your painting... And yes, I so relate to that indolent home... I kind of want to settle and sleep in it for some time even if the world wakes up :)
