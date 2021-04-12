Monday, April 12, 2021

Day 10 - J (AtoZ Challenge) and Day 12 - A Happy Indolent Home (Napowrimo)

Day 10 AtoZ Challenge

Art and affirmative alliteration for Day 10. 


Day 12 Napowrimo


The afternoon whispered secrets

Through the dappled light

That danced across the cement floor

Cracked and in need of repair.

The cat lay languid beside me

With heavy eyes it peered

When I heaved a soft sigh.

I stroked its head sending it back to its nap,

The birds’ indolent, squirrel idle

It was as if the world was for once

A happy indolent home 


Do let me know your views. You can click on the AtoZChallenge/ Napowrimo tags to look at my earlier posts.


PS : This post is posted as part of BlogchatterA2Z 2021 challenge.
Poem posted as part of the 30 day poetry challenge for the month of April NaPoWriMo2021


ps: do check out my works on Instagram.



magiceye said...

The painting is uplifting!

April 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM
Soji George said...

Loved it Deepa, both words and colours

April 12, 2021 at 7:55 PM
Ira Mishra said...

Loved your painting... And yes, I so relate to that indolent home... I kind of want to settle and sleep in it for some time even if the world wakes up :)

April 13, 2021 at 3:40 AM

